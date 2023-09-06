2 structures demolished, 21 kanal forest land retrieved in Ramban

Ramban: Forest Division Ramban Wednesday retrieved 21 kanal forest land from 2 encroachers in village Chewli Senabhati Tehsil Pogal Paristan (Hq Ukheral) Forest Block Bhangara Range Ramban.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that according to the department, a team of Forest Department and Forest Protection Force led by Range Officer Ramban, Altaf Hussain Wani with the assistance of the Police, evicted 21 kanal forest land from the clutches of two encroachers and dismantled two structures in Compartment 24/R in presence of Executive Magistrate Tehsildar Ukhral.