2 structures gutted in Ramban

Ramban: In three separate fire incidents, a Government Girls Middle School building, a residential house, and dry grass of a villager caught fire Saturday night in Dedha area of Gool.

Police said that the Government Girls Middle School located at Dedha had caught fire due to which the school building suffered damage. However, locals and Police saved all the records lying in the school building. Meanwhile, Police said a house of Munshi Ram and dry grass of Kikar Singh in the same area were set ablaze by some unknown miscreants to create an atmosphere of fear in the area. It said that while there was no loss of life or injury but property worth lakhs of rupees had been destroyed in these fire incidents.