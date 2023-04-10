2 traffic police personnel suspended in Ramban as bribe video goes viral

Police said that a video was doing rounds on various social media platforms wherein a traffic police cop deployed at Ramban Bazar to Trishul Morh was allegedly seen indulging in unprofessional conduct by accepting money from a driver at Naka Trishul Morh.

Police added that it has taken serious note of the incident and placed Selection Grade Constable (Sgtc) Mohammed Latief and his In charge ASI, Bini Kumar under suspension with immediate effect.

Police have also initiated a departmental inquiry against them.

A traffic police officer confirmed the suspension and said the action was taken after complaints and two cops including an Assistant Sub Inspector have been suspended.