2 union ministers of state visit Katra

Reasi: Union Minister of State for Ayush, Women and Child Development, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai and Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey visited Katra today.

According to an official spokesman, their visit was part of Union Government’s public outreach programme. Both the minister's visited Disha Home centre and interacted with the students. On this occasion the students of the house also presented a cultural program.