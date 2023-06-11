2 women among 4 held as police bust sex racket in Jammu

Jammu: Police today claimed to have busted a sex racket in Talab Tillo with the arrest of four persons including two women in the case.

Sources said that police received inputs about the flash trade being run at the house of a local woman in Bhawani Nagar in Nawabad area where they also conducted a raid.

During the raid, four persons including two women, and two men were nabbed by the police team, and they were brought to the concerned police station. The two arrested persons were the residents of Pulwama, Kashmir. A case against them has been registered and further investigation is in progress.