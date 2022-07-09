2034 yatris stopped at Chanderkote

Ramban: Among the eleventh batch of 6048 Amarnath yatris that left Bhagwati Nagar Jammu on Saturday, 2034 yatris taking the Baltal base camp route were halted at SASB Yatri Niwas Chanderkote while the convoy of 4013 yatris taking the Pahalgam base camp route was allowed to move towards Qazigund and was accommodated at lodgment centers in Anantnag district, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ramban Pardeep Singh Sen.

Due to apprehensions of cloudburst, District Magistrate Ramban Saturday directed all the Sub Divisional Magistrates and tehsildars of Ramban district to remain on high alert.