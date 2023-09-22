2,200 pension applications sanctioned in Samba

Samba: The Social Welfare Department (SWD) Samba organised a special camp in Panchayat Chak Daluma, district Samba to facilitate the saturation of the ISSS pension scheme. This scheme encompasses old-age, widow, and physically handicapped pensions.

These specialized camps are being conducted across all the blocks in Samba District, following the directives of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) & Chief Secretary (CS). The primary objective is to achieve 100% coverage under the ISSS pension scheme.

In nine camps held till date, a total of 2,200 applications were sanctioned, ensuring that a significant number of eligible persons receive support under the ISSS pension scheme. During the camp, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Samba Abhishek Sharma had the opportunity to interact with beneficiaries. The DC emphasized that these camps have been established to ensure that every eligible citizen benefits from government welfare schemes.