23 years of Kargil War | Victory Flame received in Ramban: Army

An Army spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Army celebrated the event with full zeal.Special arrangement
M M PARVAIZ

Ramban: To commemorate 23 years of the Kargil victory, the Kargil Victory Flame arrived at Dharmund, Batote, the Army said Sunday.

An Army spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Army celebrated the event with full zeal.

“The event comprised arrival of Kargil Victory Flame at Government Middle School, Dharmund where a cultural programme was organised with school children showcasing the spirit of patriotism,” he said.

“The event exhibited a patriotic fervour amongst the children who remembered the brave hearts who made supreme sacrifice for the nation during the Kargil War in 1999.”

