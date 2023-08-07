26 dengue cases detected from Jammu region, 3 from Kashmir

As per the officials, 48 tests for suspected dengue patients were conducted. However, one patient was tested dengue positive in Jammu city and accordingly, this male patient was provided with medical treatment.

Although no dengue patient was admitted in the hospital, the officials said, “Of total 29 positive dengue cases, 18 positive cases were detected in Jammu; one in Samba; one in Kathua; three in Udhampur; two in Poonch district, one outstation case i.e., patient is from some other state or Union Territory, and three dengue cases from Kashmir valley.”

The authorities conducted as many as 2505 tests for suspected dengue cases, and 29 of them turned positive in different districts and these included three cases in Kashmir.