26 dengue cases detected from Jammu region, 3 from Kashmir

Jammu, Aug 7: At least 26 dengue cases were detected across Jammu region while three cases surfaced in Kashmir as the health department intensified sample collection, testing and admission in the hospitals.
As per the officials, 48 tests for suspected dengue patients were conducted. However, one patient was tested dengue positive in Jammu city and accordingly, this male patient was provided with medical treatment.
Although no dengue patient was admitted in the hospital, the officials said, “Of total 29 positive dengue cases, 18 positive cases were detected in Jammu; one in Samba; one in Kathua; three in Udhampur; two in Poonch district, one outstation case i.e., patient is from some other state or Union Territory, and three dengue cases from Kashmir valley.”
The authorities conducted as many as 2505 tests for suspected dengue cases, and 29 of them turned positive in different districts and these included three cases in Kashmir.
First dengue case was detected in the month of January in Jammu, eight dengue cases surfaced in the month of August, and it is expected the cases may increase by September end. “Therefore, caution is must for the people,” officials said.
As per the figures, most of these dengue cases started surfacing from August 2, when two positive dengue cases came to the fore; one case was detected on August 3; two cases were detected on August 4, two cases on August 5, one each on August 6 and August 7, 2023.
To deal with the emerging situation, the officials said that they had started an awareness campaign across Jammu and Kashmir with the advertisements and posters in public places.
With the adoption of Standard Operating Procedure for suspected dengue patients at Jammu’s GMC, the authorities have also alerted the blood banks and the common collection centres(dengue counter) have been established in GMC & Hospital Jammu, and for paediatrics, blood collection will be done in central collection laboratory SMGS Hospital, Jammu.
“The department of microbiology will perform dengue NS1 and 1GM Elisa, the department of pathology will perform CBC counts, and the concerned laboratory head of department shall prepare the final reports,” said an official.
Accordingly, the GMC Jammu and SMGS Hospitals have made preparation for the emerging situation for which ward number 3, level 2 of GMC Jammu has been dedicated for the stable patients, sick patients will be admitted in the new emergency ward number 2 on the first floor of the emergency complex of GMC Jammu.
Regarding children infected with dengue, the officials said that the table paediatrics patients will be admitted in the ward number 19, SMGS Hospital Jammu’s first floor, and sick paediatrics patients will be admitted in PICU at SMGS Hospital’s ground floor at Shalamar in Jammu.