2nd batch of pilgrims leaves for Hajj from Ramban

Ramban: The second batch of 97 Hajj pilgrims from Ramban district left for Haj house Srinagar for onward journey to Jeddah, on Thursday.

They (Hajj pilgrims) were accorded a warm send-off by the district administration Ramban and locals here today. They were accorded a warm send-off by Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam, prominent citizens, a large number of friends and relatives, prominent citizens, and other officers of the district administration.

The Haj pilgrims were flagged off from Cafeteria Ramban. The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the Hajj pilgrims for getting the opportunity to embark on this sacred journey.

He extended his best wishes for their safe and secure pilgrimage and earnestly appealed to them to pray for the peace and prosperity of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.