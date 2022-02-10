3 arrested at Jammu airport with fake Aadhaar cards

Jammu: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Thursday arrested three Doda youth for producing fake Aadhaar cards at Jammu airport where they had reached to board Indigo flight for Leh.
Police said that CISF personnel deployed at Jammu airport apprehended three persons, who identified them as Yasir Hussain, son of Nizam Din Malik of Kotli Beoli in Doda; Parvinder Kumar, son of Pyar Singh of Doda and Mohammed Rafi, son of Mohammed Shabir of Kulhan, Doda.
“When they reached Jammu airport for boarding Indigo flight 6003 for Leh, due to some suspicion, CISF personnel asked them to produce their documents. During their frisking, they produced fake Aadhaar cards. After that they were apprehended by the CISF personnel,” Police said.
They were later handed over to Police Station Satwari for further investigation where their identity and purpose was being ascertained.