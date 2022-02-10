3 arrested at Jammu airport with fake Aadhaar cards

Jammu: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Thursday arrested three Doda youth for producing fake Aadhaar cards at Jammu airport where they had reached to board Indigo flight for Leh.

Police said that CISF personnel deployed at Jammu airport apprehended three persons, who identified them as Yasir Hussain, son of Nizam Din Malik of Kotli Beoli in Doda; Parvinder Kumar, son of Pyar Singh of Doda and Mohammed Rafi, son of Mohammed Shabir of Kulhan, Doda.