3 arrested on highway

Ramban: Police, Ramban arrested three persons and recovered eight Kg , 700 grams poppy straw from their vehicles during checking at Police check post Ramban on Srinagar Jammu National on Saturday.

Police source said, Naka, in charge ASI, Ramesh Kumar intercepted two Jammu bound tracks they said during search of truck bearing registration number HP72D-0378 5kg, 300 gram poppy straw was recovered from the cabin of truck.

Police said driver Rakesh Kumar and conductor Mukesh Kumar both residents of Kungrat tehsil Haroli, Una Himachal Pradesh were arrested.