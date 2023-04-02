3 arrested with 9.50 gms heroin, Rs 3000 in Jammu

Jammu: Police Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 9.50 grams of heroin and Rs 3000 cash from their possession in two separate incidents in Jammu.

“Police team recovered 5 grams of heroin at naka point Tawi bridge Sidhra from a person in the jurisdiction of Police Station Nagrota. In a separate incident, the police recovered 4.50 grams of heroin during naka duty at Mehmoodpur Bishnah from a person who was coming from Kunjwani towards Bishnah on a vehicle bearing Registration No JK02CP- 2498 in the jurisdiction of Police Station Bishnah,” a spokesperson said.

“A team of Police Station Nagrota led by SDPO Nagrota Sultan Mirza assisted by SHO Nagrota Inspector Vishav Partap Singh and in-charge Police Post Sidhra PSI Arun Kumar were on naka duty at Tawi bridge Sidhra when they rounded up a suspect on a vehicle bearing Registration No JK02DD 2571. During the search, 5 grams of heroin and cash Rs 3000 was recovered from his possession,” the spokesperson added. In this regard, a case under relevant sections was registered at Police Station Nagrota and the accused was arrested. Accused arrested was identified as Mohd Akram alias Akram Pahalwan, son of Mohd Sadiq, resident of Subash Nagar Rehari Mohalla Jammu.