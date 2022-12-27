3-day multimedia exhibition inaugurated in Ramnagar

Ramnagar: The District Development Council, Chairman Udhampur, Lal Chand today inaugurated a 3 day ‘Multimedia Exhibition’ on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Centrally Sponsored Schemes organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Regional Office, Jammu, in Ramnagar.

The multimedia exhibition at Town Hall, Ramnagar is part of various outreach activities being organized by CBC, Jammu in UTs of J&K and Ladakh. The 3-day long exhibition showcases the freedom struggle of India through a series of photo exhibits as well as audio-visual media.

Apart from this, special section in the exhibition has been dedicated to 8 years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan wherein the achievements of the government across various sectors in the last 8 years including in Jammu and Kashmir, have been highlighted.