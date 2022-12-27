3-day multimedia exhibition inaugurated in Ramnagar

Ramnagar: The District Development Council, Chairman Udhampur, Lal Chand today inaugurated a 3 day ‘Multimedia Exhibition’ on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Centrally Sponsored Schemes organized by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Regional Office, Jammu, in Ramnagar.
The multimedia exhibition at Town Hall, Ramnagar is part of various outreach activities being organized by CBC, Jammu in UTs of J&K and Ladakh. The 3-day long exhibition showcases the freedom struggle of India through a series of photo exhibits as well as audio-visual media.
Apart from this, special section in the exhibition has been dedicated to 8 years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan wherein the achievements of the government across various sectors in the last 8 years including in Jammu and Kashmir, have been highlighted.
Separate corner for Azadi Quest-recently launched online educational video games and Swaraj – a 75 episodic mega serial portraying stories of unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle is also part of the exhibition display.
The aim of the multimedia exhibition is to generate awareness among the masses regarding the various initiatives and welfare programmes of Government of India. It is an effort to familiarize people with the objectives and vision behind Amrit Mahotsav and how people can be a part of the campaign.
In his address DDC Chairman, Udhampur appreciated the efforts of the CBC, Jammu in organizing the multimedia exhibition and urged people to visit the exhibition.
He also exhorted youth especially students to visit the dedicated corners for Azadi Quest and Swaraj and download the video game for an insight into the freedom struggle of India.
Lal also emphasized that all voters have the responsibility to attend the Gram Saba and formulate the plans for the development at Panchayat level.
Joint Director, CBC, Jammu, Ghulam Abass while welcoming the guests gave a detailed overview of the functioning, structure and working of CBC, in the twin UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. He also briefed the audience about various outreach activities that will be organised during the event.
Abass said that these programmes are being organized so that people get benefits of various public welfare schemes of the government.
Expert lectures from the representatives of Agriculture, Horticulture, Sheep Husbandry , SBI and Handloom on the implementation of the Central Sponsored Schemes of concerned departments were conducted during the inaugural day.
Dr. Udhey Bhanu, Principal Govt. Degree College Ramnagar delivered address on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He lauded the role of the CBC in generating awareness regarding welfare schemes and programmes of the government of India.
Others Present during the event were Shishir Gupta, SDM Ramnagar, Tehsildar Ramnagar, EO, MC Ramnagar, ZEO Ramnagar & Ghordi, Faculty members of Govt. Degree College Ramnagar and Khursheed Yousuf, Field Publicity Officer, Udhampur.
Locals, farmers, students of Degree College Ramnagar and Govt. Higher Secondary School Ramnagar participated during the programme.
State Bank of India and J&K Bank also organised stalls to aware the people regarding various social security schemes.