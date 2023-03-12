3-day winter carnival starts at Mahu Valley

Ramban: The Army in collaboration with the Ramban district administration, Department of Tourism, Jammu, JKTDC, and local tour operators organised Mahu Valley Winter Carnival and Cultural Festival 2023 at village Mahu in Ramban.
The carnival was inaugurated by the Commander of 11 Sector RR, Brigadier Joe Sabby on Sunday and would culminate on March 14.
The event was organised with different cultural events in Kashmiri, Gojri, and Phari languages.
The grand event was conceptualised jointly after the success of the winter carnival in Mahu organised last year to promote offbeat tourist destinations in the Jammu division.
Parts of the Jammu division are also blessed with pristine natural beauties, which are yet to be explored.
The tourists thronged the carnival from the length and breadth of the country, ranging from Bengaluru to Chandigarh.
The carnival provided an opportunity for local entrepreneurs who are entering the tourism and hospitality industry.
The festival comprised a wide variety of entertainment programmes attracting interest from all sections of society.
Tanveer Ahmad, a local youth of Mahu village, launched his tourism youth portal Mahu Valley and organised events under the banner of his newly launched enterprise.
Mori, close to Mahu, was offered as an adventure destination with homestays serving flavours of local cuisines, cultural performances of local artists, and a wide range of adventure activities like trekking and night camping in the natural environs of coniferous forests.
Sprawled in lush green meadows of Nawan, Burj Dalau, and Trajebal, the fest was witnessed by nearly 3000 locals and tourists.
Senior military and civil administration officers who attended the festival complimented the organisers of the event and expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the Army and the civil administration.
They said that such events besides promoting tourism and local culture bring self-pride to the village and its inhabitants.
Later, the chief guests felicitated the winners of the competitions and artists of cultural performances.