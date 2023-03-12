3-day winter carnival starts at Mahu Valley

Ramban: The Army in collaboration with the Ramban district administration, Department of Tourism, Jammu, JKTDC, and local tour operators organised Mahu Valley Winter Carnival and Cultural Festival 2023 at village Mahu in Ramban.

The carnival was inaugurated by the Commander of 11 Sector RR, Brigadier Joe Sabby on Sunday and would culminate on March 14.

The event was organised with different cultural events in Kashmiri, Gojri, and Phari languages.