3 die, 6 injured in Billawar accident

Jammu: At least three persons died and six others were critically injured in an accident in Billawar sub-division of Kathua district on Friday.
Police said that the driver of a cab (HP-83-8180) failed to negotiate a sharp curve and the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge at Bagan Katli on the Billawar Road.
A rescue operation was launched to evacuate the injured persons to the Sub District Hospital Billawar. However, three critically injured persons were pronounced dead.
The deceased were identified as Rasal Chand, 68, son of Kashmir Chand; Janti, 65, wife of Hasan Din and Febo Begum, 95, wife of Rasala, all residents of Malhar.
The injured have been identified as Chand Muhammad, son of Rasul; Arif Muhammad, son of Chand Muhammad; Bashir Ahmad, son of Ghulam Muhammad and Shamali, wife of Bashir Ahmad, all residents of Malhar and Sarfaraz Ahmad, son of Abdul Rashid of Doda, and Abida, 15, daughter of Abdul Rashid of Durang Billawar, Kathua.