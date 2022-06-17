3 die, 6 injured in Billawar accident

Jammu: At least three persons died and six others were critically injured in an accident in Billawar sub-division of Kathua district on Friday.

Police said that the driver of a cab (HP-83-8180) failed to negotiate a sharp curve and the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge at Bagan Katli on the Billawar Road.

A rescue operation was launched to evacuate the injured persons to the Sub District Hospital Billawar. However, three critically injured persons were pronounced dead.