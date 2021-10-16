3 held with counterfeit currency notes in Satwari

Jammu: Police today claimed to have arrested three persons with fake currency notes in an area falling under Satwari police station.
Police said that: “A police team from Police Post Gadigarh led by Incharge Police Post Gadigarh Inspector Lakhvir Singh during a naka duty near Babliana rounded-up two suspects who were in a vehicle without registration number.”
Police further said: “During the search, Rs 5000 counterfeit currency notes were recovered from their possession.”
Accordingly, a case FIR Number 237 of 2021 under section 489 A and 489 C got registered at Police Station Satwari and investigation was started.
During the questioning of the duo, police said, the accused confessed involvement of one more person namely Ramesh Kumar alias doctor, son of Bhajan Lal, resident of Chak Bala, RS Pura, at present Dashmesh Nagar.
Following disclosure, special police teams of Police Station Satwari under the supervision of SDPO South PK Mengi were constituted.
The team led by SHO PS Satwari Inspector Deepak Jasrotia assisted by PSI Tejinder Singh did strenuous efforts and arrested the accused involved.
During sustained questioning, the accused confessed his involvement in the above case following his disclosure following currency and materials used in the preparation of counterfeit currency were recovered from his possession.
“More counterfeit currency and the material used in preparing of counterfeiting currency notes has also been recovered which includes one printer cum scanner, half rim of executive bond paper, 23 executive bond papers with each paper having prints of currency notes in denominations of Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 amounting to Rs 29900,” police said quoting the preliminary investigation.
Police said that “Counterfeit currency notes in denominations of Rs. 500, 200 and 100 amounting to Rs 19100, one paper cutter, two green colored adhesive tape rolls, two empty tape rolls, one glass sheet i.e., total Rs 59, 000 fake currency was recovered.”
Pertinently, various FIRs have already been registered against the accused person namely Ramesh Kumar in different police stations like Miran Sahib, Bishnah, Arnia, Gangyal etc.
The overall arrests and recoveries were made under the supervision of SP City South Deepak Digra. Further investigation of the case is going on.