3 held with counterfeit currency notes in Satwari

Jammu: Police today claimed to have arrested three persons with fake currency notes in an area falling under Satwari police station.

Police said that: “A police team from Police Post Gadigarh led by Incharge Police Post Gadigarh Inspector Lakhvir Singh during a naka duty near Babliana rounded-up two suspects who were in a vehicle without registration number.”

Police further said: “During the search, Rs 5000 counterfeit currency notes were recovered from their possession.”

Accordingly, a case FIR Number 237 of 2021 under section 489 A and 489 C got registered at Police Station Satwari and investigation was started.

During the questioning of the duo, police said, the accused confessed involvement of one more person namely Ramesh Kumar alias doctor, son of Bhajan Lal, resident of Chak Bala, RS Pura, at present Dashmesh Nagar.

Following disclosure, special police teams of Police Station Satwari under the supervision of SDPO South PK Mengi were constituted.