3 IEDs, 3 sticky bombs recovered in Kathua

Jammu: ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh on Saturday said that the police have recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and three sticky bombs on the disclosure of an already attested Jaish terrorist.
“Kathua police today has recovered 3 IEDs and 3 sticky bombs on the disclosure of arrested Jaish terrorist Zakir Hussain Bhat,” Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir.
He said that further investigation into the case is going on.
Meanwhile, a police officer wishing not to be quoted said, “The investigation to ascertain the role of drone dropping of weapons/explosives is underway and on the disclosure of the arrested terrorist the above said IEDs and Sticky bombs were recovered before they could be used to execute some terror activity.”
Pertinantly, Udhampur police have also arrested a surrendered terrorist who was the part of Jaish terror module in Basantgarh. According to police, he was involved in fixing and exploding the two IEDs/Sticky Bombs using timers in the twin parked passengers’ buses in Udhampur town recently. Similarly, Kathua police arrested another terrorist and recovered one sticky bomb.