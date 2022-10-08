3 IEDs, 3 sticky bombs recovered in Kathua

Jammu: ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh on Saturday said that the police have recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and three sticky bombs on the disclosure of an already attested Jaish terrorist.

“Kathua police today has recovered 3 IEDs and 3 sticky bombs on the disclosure of arrested Jaish terrorist Zakir Hussain Bhat,” Mukesh Singh told Greater Kashmir.

He said that further investigation into the case is going on.