3 killed in Chanderkote accident

Ramban: Three female students were killed in a road accident at Dalwass area of Chanderkote on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway on Monday afternoon. Two of them, students of Jammu University, died on the spot, while other succumbed to her injuries in a Jammu hospital.

Police said, a heavy vehicle (container) bearing registration number PB08EY -2168 collided with a (Baleno) car bearing registration number JK02CC - 8113 at Dalwas .

Due to the impact of collusion the car skidded off the road and fell into several hundred feet deep ravine resulting in death of two female students on the spot and injuries to two others . They said dead and injured were retrieved after hectic efforts from the ravine.