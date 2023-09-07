3 missing person reunited with families: Police

Jammu: Three missing persons were reunited with their families at Akhnoor.

According to police, three different complaints were lodged at Police Station Akhnoor by the legal heirs of the three missing persons stating that they went missing from their home.

In this regard three different missing reports were lodged and investigation started.

After this special police teams of PS Akhnoor led by SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Sharma assisted by SHO PS Akhnoor Inspr Zaheer Mushtaq* did strenuous efforts and finally traced all the missing persons.

Subsequently families of all the missing persons were informed and all the traced persons were handed over to their family members after completing all the legal formalities.