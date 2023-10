Banihal: Three shops were gutted in a devastating fire on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near Kharpora in Banihal on Sunday.

The cause of the fire was a blast from an LPG cylinder inside a Vaishno dhaba.

Police and fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire but by that time the three shops including a departmental store were gutted.

The fire was brought under control before it could spread to more shops.