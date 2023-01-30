3 tourists stuck in snow rescued

Ramban: Police rescued three tourists from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh whose vehicle had got stuck in the snow at a link road.

Official sources said Ramban and Udhampur have received distress calls from some tourists of Uttar Pradesh seeking help.

They said on Sunday evening a group of three tourists started their journey from Patnitop towards Sanasar for enjoying snowfall but in the Nathatop area they distracted from the Patnitop -Sanasar road to a link road.