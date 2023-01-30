3 tourists stuck in snow rescued

Ramban: Police rescued three tourists from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh whose vehicle had got stuck in the snow at a link road.
Official sources said Ramban and Udhampur have received distress calls from some tourists of Uttar Pradesh seeking help.
They said on Sunday evening a group of three tourists started their journey from Patnitop towards Sanasar for enjoying snowfall but in the Nathatop area they distracted from the Patnitop -Sanasar road to a link road.
Meanwhile heavy snowfall was witnessed in the area and got stuck on the link road.
They started calling their near and dear ones for help but their location was not traced as they entered around 3 km, to a link road.
On Monday morning their number and location were traced by the police.
SDM Chenani, Parvez Ahmed Naike, SDPO, Chenani, Tahir Sheikh, medical teams, and a team of Border Road Organizations (BRO) who were responsible for the upkeep of Patnitop -Sanasar road reached the spot.
Later police with the help of locals rescued all three tourists.