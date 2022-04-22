300 kWp capacity solar power plant inaugurated at Jammu Airport

Principal Secretary said that Solar Energy being a sustainable and clean form of Energy source will also help in reduction of the monthly Energy billing of civil airport through Net metering mechanism.

Alok Kumar further remarked that the Rooftop project will generate a minimum of 4.2 lakh units of Green Energy and result in saving of around Rs 29.40 lakhs annually.

He underlined that the Green Energy generated shall be equivalent to reduction of 400 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide annually.