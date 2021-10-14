‘35% work on AIIMS Jammu complete’

Jammu: The construction work of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu has picked up pace after the removal of most bottlenecks hindering its progress.
As per official statistics, 35 percent work regarding construction of the prestigious project at Vijaypur in Samba district of Jammu region has finished.
The project is scheduled to be completed by September 2023.
However, after taking over as the first Director of AIIMS Jammu, Dr Shakti Gupta postponed the date of completion of the project to December 2022. To achieve this objective, he increased the manpower engaged at the construction site at Vijaypur.
“Initially, 700 labourers were engaged in the construction work. However, their strength was gradually increased to 2500 so that the construction of 35 towers could be taken up simultaneously. We have again reviewed the construction work and directed to increase the strength of labourers up to 4000 so that the construction work is accelerated,” Dr Gupta said.
He said that the work was going on 24x7 without any break in the construction work.
“We have decided to complete it before the deadline of nine months,” Dr Gupta said. “The construction of 35 towers will include academic buildings, a hospital, and canteen.”
He said, “We also have to schedule a review meeting on October 27, 28 and 29 in Jammu with regard to AIIMS Vijaypur (Jammu).”
Presently, the first batch of 50 students of AIIMS Jammu is pursuing its MBBS at AIIMS Rishikesh.
They will complete their MBBS in December this year, another official said.
“The second batch of 62 students will get admission in AIIMS Jammu probably by November 15, 2022,” he said.
Meanwhile, officials said that the recruitment of faculty members was in pipeline and that the AIIMS Delhi would issue notification for recruiting doctors, nurses, administrative staff and others within a few days.
Presently, AIIMS Jammu is functioning from the guest house of Government Medical College, Jammu at Bakshi Nagar.