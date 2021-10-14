‘35% work on AIIMS Jammu complete’

However, after taking over as the first Director of AIIMS Jammu, Dr Shakti Gupta postponed the date of completion of the project to December 2022. To achieve this objective, he increased the manpower engaged at the construction site at Vijaypur.

“Initially, 700 labourers were engaged in the construction work. However, their strength was gradually increased to 2500 so that the construction of 35 towers could be taken up simultaneously. We have again reviewed the construction work and directed to increase the strength of labourers up to 4000 so that the construction work is accelerated,” Dr Gupta said.

He said that the work was going on 24x7 without any break in the construction work.

“We have decided to complete it before the deadline of nine months,” Dr Gupta said. “The construction of 35 towers will include academic buildings, a hospital, and canteen.”