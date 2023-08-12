38th batch of Amarnath Yatris leaves Jammu

Jammu: The 38th batch of 915 Amarnath Yatris Saturday left for Pahalgam and Baltal from Jammu’s base camp at Bhagwati Nagar.

The officials said, “Of these 915 yatris, 675 left for Pahalgam in 24 vehicles and 240 left for Baltal in nine vehicles from Jammu under tight security arrangements early Saturday morning.”

The authorities have decided to allow the yatra from Jammu base camp on alternative days as in the past few days, the number of yatris arriving in J&K to undertake yatra has dwindled. Accordingly, on August 11, 2023, no fresh batch was allowed to embark on yatra from Bhagwati Nagar base camp. “However, on Saturday, a fresh batch of yatris proceeded to twin destinations of Pahalgam and Anantnag to undertake yatra,” the officials said.