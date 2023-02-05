4 families shifted after houses develop cracks at Ramsu

Ramban: Four families were shifted to the lodgement center at Government High School Ramsu on Sunday after the four-lane widening work triggered landslides leading to cracks in the houses on the hillock along the Srinagar Jammu National Highway near Police Station Ramsu,

Official sources said there is an apprehension of damage to the life and property of four families of Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Haneif, Mohammad Rafiq, and Mohammad Ashraf Bhat. They were shifted to the lodgment center at High School Ramsu.

The houses have been fully or partially damaged due to the sinking of land following earth excavation carried out by the subcontractor companies of NHAI in the Ramsu areas.