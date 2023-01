Jammu: Four flights were today cancelled and several others delayed due to inclement weather conditions, said a senior official from Jammu Airport.

“Four flights i.e., one for Leh and others for Srinagar were cancelled due to bad weather in Leh and Srinagar,” said the official.

The official said that several other flights were delayed due to bad weather. Meanwhile, the weather condition remained cloudy in Jammu plains with light rainfall.