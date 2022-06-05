4 injured in Batote accident

Ramban: Four passengers sustained injuries when a van in which they were traveling skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Amar Chasma Batote on the old alignment of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday afternoon.
Police sources said, a rashly driven van JK06-5724 from Patnitop to Batote went out of control of its driver and fell into a gorge .
The injured were rushed to the health facility at Batote for treatment where after providing medical aid two critically injured persons were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for further treatment.
Police identified the injured as Pawan Kumar (60), son of Dwarka Nath, Tirath Kour (56), wife of Lakhwinder Singh both residents of Tringla Batote.
The other two injured persons as Komal Deep Kour ( 28) daughter of Lakhwinder Singh, Koshliya Devi (35) wife of Rattan Lal both residents of Batote were responding to the treatment at CHC Batote.
Source said driver Subash Chander son of Dwarka Nath and Rattan Lal (41) son of Mansa Ram residents of Batote are stable.
Deputy Superintendent of police headquarters Ramban Pardeep Singh Sen said a case FIR number 128 under section 279/337 IPC registered at Police Station Batote for investigations.