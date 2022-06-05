4 injured in Batote accident

Ramban: Four passengers sustained injuries when a van in which they were traveling skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Amar Chasma Batote on the old alignment of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday afternoon.

Police sources said, a rashly driven van JK06-5724 from Patnitop to Batote went out of control of its driver and fell into a gorge .

The injured were rushed to the health facility at Batote for treatment where after providing medical aid two critically injured persons were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for further treatment.