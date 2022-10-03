4 vehicles seized in Ramban for illegal transportation of raw materials

Ramban: Geology and Mining Department, Ramban, seized four vehicles used in illegal mining and transportation of raw materials in different areas of Ramban on Monday.

Official sources said that on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, Ramban Mussarat Islam, DMO along with his team conducted raids in different areas of the district to check illegal mining, extraction, and transportation of raw materials.

District Mineral Officer, Kulwant Singh, informed that during this drive 3 dumpers and 1 tipper used in illegal mining, transportation of raw materials which was illegally extracted were seized out of which 2 dumpers have been handed over to the SHO Chanderkote for legal action and Rs 38, 785 has also been recovered as a fine from violators.