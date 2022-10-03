4 vehicles seized in Ramban for illegal transportation of raw materials

Ramban: Geology and Mining Department, Ramban, seized four vehicles used in illegal mining and transportation of raw materials in different areas of Ramban on Monday.
Official sources said that on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, Ramban Mussarat Islam, DMO along with his team conducted raids in different areas of the district to check illegal mining, extraction, and transportation of raw materials.
District Mineral Officer, Kulwant Singh, informed that during this drive 3 dumpers and 1 tipper used in illegal mining, transportation of raw materials which was illegally extracted were seized out of which 2 dumpers have been handed over to the SHO Chanderkote for legal action and Rs 38, 785 has also been recovered as a fine from violators.
Police sources said, acting on the specific input, a police party of Police Station Chanderkote intercepted two tippers (dumpers) bearing registration numbers JK02CR -6071 and JK02CQ-4206. The vehicles were carrying sand from Jammu towards Ramban without any permission of any competent authority and the said vehicles were retained at Chanderkote police station.
Later District Mineral Officer Ramban was informed on telephone and accordingly both vehicles were seized by DMO Ramban.