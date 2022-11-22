45 bottles of liquor recovered in Ramban

Ramban: The Ramban police have arrested a person recovering 45 bottles of liquor from his car during checking on Srinagar-Jammu National highway at Police check post Ramban on Tuesday.

Police sources said during checking of vehicles at Police check post Ramban one Kashmir bound (Alto) car bearing registration number JK13B -6634 was intercepted for checking. During search 45 bottles of liquor (Rum) were recovered from the car.

They said alcohol bottles were being transported in the vehicle from Ramban to Kashmir for illegal trade. They said the driver of the car identified as Abdul Qayoom resident of Ahlan Bala, Kokernag, Anantnag was arrested. He was booked under relevant sections of the excise act at Police Station Ramban.