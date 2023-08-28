45 kg poppy straw recovered, driver arrested: Police

Ramban: Police arrested a person after they recovered more than 24 kg poppy straw from his vehicle at a checkpoint at Batote on Monday.

Police said that a Police party intercepted a Jammu-bound truck (JK02BJ-4259) at a checkpoint, and recovered 24 kg and 480 gm of poppy straw from the vehicle.

Police said that the driver of the truck, Kapil Singh, son of Kaka Ram Singh of Proa Jagir, Ramnagar Udhampur was arrested and a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered at Police Station, Batote.