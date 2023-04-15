5 arrested for Khair wood smuggling in Samba

Samba: Police achieved major success in the wee hours today with the arrest of five smugglers along with Khair-wood in Samba.
The police have also seized three vehicles loaded with khair logs.
Following specific inputs, a Samba police team of Incharge Police Post Supwal Dr Divya Bharati and HC (Tel) Ram Paul under the supervision of SHO Samba Rajeshwar Singh and DySP Garu Ram had laid a naka near Supwal.
During the checking, they intercepted suspected vehicles coming from Kathua side towards Jammu and arrested five smugglers of Khair-Wood at odd night hours.
The smugglers were illegally smuggling the Khair-wood from Kathua to Jammu via Samba. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Samba through Police Post Supwal and further investigation is underway.
The arrested smugglers have been identified as Pushpinder Singh alias Pintu, Roshan Singh, Dev Raj, Sunil Singh and Ramesh Singh, residents of Kathua.