5 arrested for Khair wood smuggling in Samba

Samba: Police achieved major success in the wee hours today with the arrest of five smugglers along with Khair-wood in Samba.

The police have also seized three vehicles loaded with khair logs.

Following specific inputs, a Samba police team of Incharge Police Post Supwal Dr Divya Bharati and HC (Tel) Ram Paul under the supervision of SHO Samba Rajeshwar Singh and DySP Garu Ram had laid a naka near Supwal.

During the checking, they intercepted suspected vehicles coming from Kathua side towards Jammu and arrested five smugglers of Khair-Wood at odd night hours.