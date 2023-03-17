5 bovine ‘smugglers’ arrested

Ramban: Udhampur police rescued 41 bovine animals and arrested five alleged bovine smugglers in , Tikri, Police Naka falling under Police Station Rehambal on Srinagar Jammu National Highway on Friday.

Police sources said a Police team of Police Post Tikri led by PSI, Abdul Sattar rescued a herd of 38 bovine animals from the bovine smugglers at Salora Police Naka established on the highway.

They further said a Udhampur-bound truck bearing registration number JK03H -4621 was intercepted at the same place at Salora and three bovines were rescued from it.

Police said five persons were arrested They said they were carrying 38 bovines on foot and three in the truck without obtaining prior permission from the concerned District Magistrate.