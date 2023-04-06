5 COVID-19 children admitted at MCH Gandhi Nagar

Jammu: At least five asymptomatic children infected with COVID-19 have been admitted to the MCH Hospital at Gandhi Nagar.

“These five children in the age group of 5 years, 2 years to 2 months were found infected with the COVID-19 virus. They have been admitted to the hospital and their condition is stable, being asymptomatic,” an official said.

The official said that “These infected children have no symptoms.” “The situation is not alarming but it is under control. We are well prepared,” another official said.