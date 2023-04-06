5 COVID-19 children admitted at MCH Gandhi Nagar

Jammu: At least five asymptomatic children infected with COVID-19 have been admitted to the MCH Hospital at Gandhi Nagar.
“These five children in the age group of 5 years, 2 years to 2 months were found infected with the COVID-19 virus. They have been admitted to the hospital and their condition is stable, being asymptomatic,” an official said.
The official said that “These infected children have no symptoms.” “The situation is not alarming but it is under control. We are well prepared,” another official said.
The official further said: “There is no admission of the COVD infected adult in GMC Jammu. Only some cases of infected children had come but that too was not serious.”
The official said that they have increased sampling in the hospitals up to 1000 per day. However, people should not panic.