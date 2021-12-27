5 day course commences at SK Police Academy

Srinagar: A five day course on, “Investigation of heinous Criminal Offences” commenced in S K Police Academy Udhampur today.

According to a press note, 21 officers from all over J&K are participating. The course is aimed at Capacity Building of investigators to effectively investigate the heinous crimes including offences against body, homicides, blast injuries, post blast examination of scene of crime, methodology of collecting digital evidence, e-mail tracking, Cyber pornography.