5 held with over Rs 2 Cr low-quality Indian currency notes in Jammu

Jammu: Police today claimed to have arrested five persons with Rs 2.15 crore low-quality Indian currency notes in Trikuta Nagar.

SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli told Greater Kashmir that police intercepted an S-Cross vehicle bearing registration number HR26-CQ-8653 while it was moving from Kargil Colony towards Bathindi Morh. During the searches of the vehicle, he said five people were arrested near Kargil Colony, Bathindi.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nazir Ahmed, son of Mohammed Jabbar, resident of Barzulla, Srinagar, Riyaz Ahmed, son of Abdul Gani, resident of Sheikhhar, Pulwama, Mohammed Naimullah, son of Mohammed Zaheer-ul-Haq, resident of Dwarka, Delhi, Manzoor Ahmed, son of Ghulam Mohammed, resident of Nishat, Srinagar and Basit, son of Ghulam Hussain, resident of Shopina.

He said that “Police party recovered Rs five lakh Indian currency notes along with three cheque books and about 2.15 crore low quality Indian currency notes from their possession during proper search of the vehicle.” In this regard, police said that a case under FIR number 71 of 2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is going on.