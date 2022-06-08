5 injured in road accident

After getting information, police team rushed to the spot and shifted all the injured persons to Batote health facility. Later four of them were referred to Government Medical Collage and Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment.

Hospital authorities identified injured persons as Inspector Shafqat Malik a resident of Baderwah, Sukhdev, ASI Ajay, and SI Mushtaq Ahmed. They are posted at District Police Lines Ramban. The other injured was identified as Manzoor Ahmed Wani of Awantipura Pulwama.