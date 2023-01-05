5 injured in road accident

Ramban: Five persons were injured when a light vehicle (Bolero) skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Tiyari on the Kishtwar-Paddar link road on Thursday afternoon.
Police sources said the vehicle bearing registration number JK17-8971 skidded off the road and fell into a gorge.
The injured were rushed to PHC Paddar where after providing medical aid all the five injured were shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar for further treatment.
The injured included Sanjit Kumar resident of Tyari, Ridhi Devi resident of Sohal, Soni Devi resident of Sohal, and Susheela Devi resident of Pallali, Kishtwar.