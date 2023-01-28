5 injured in Udhampur road accident

Jammu: At least five people were today wounded when a passenger bus they were traveling in skidded off the road in Udhampur district.

The bus (bearing registration number JK02B-5477) was on its way towards Jammu from Doda-Kishtwar area when the driver lost control of the speedy bus, according to the sources.

They added that the injured were evacuated immediately after the road accident.

The injured were evacuated to the district hospital Udhampur. Further investigation into the incident is in progress.