Jammu: Two persons were arrested after 5 kg of cannabis was recovered from their possession at a checkpoint in the Rajiv Nagar area of Jammu on Thursday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the two have been identified as Tootu and Meenu, both residents of Rajiv Nagar.

FIR No 183 of 2022 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Bahu Fort against the duo.