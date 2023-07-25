5-litre liquor seized, 1 arrested: Police

Ramban: Police arrested a man with 5 litre locally-made liquor.

Police said it conducted a raid in the Kanga Sharore area on Ramban-Gool road and recovered 5 litres of locally-made liquor.

Police said Bodh Raj Thakur of Sharore Kanga, Ramban was preparing locally-made liquor for illegal selling purposes.

Police said some accessories used for manufacturing illicit liquor were also seized. SHO Police Station Inspector Manoj Kumar said a case under FIR No 29/2023 under Section 48(a)(e) of the Excise Act was registered at Police Station Dharamkund.