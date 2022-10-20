5 OGWs booked under PSA

Ramban: Police detained five alleged over-ground workers (OGWs) under Public Safety Act (PSA) on Thursday.
They hail from Sub Division Banihal in Ramban district. Police sources said Public Safety Act has been slapped on five persons of Sub Division Banihal for having links with some persons from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), through various social media platforms including Whatsapp/Phone. Police had picked them up a few days back for questioning and subsequently, a dossier was prepared against them.
The district magistrate slapped PSA on them on the recommendations of the Police, the source said.
Police sources identified them as Firdous Ahmed Khan son of Abdul Aziz Khan resident of Krawa, Abdul Hamid Khan Son of Gulam Hussain Khan resident of Tethar, Anaytullah Wani son of Assadullah Wani resident of Gund Adalkot ,Nazir Ahmed Pala son of Gul Mohammad. Pala resident of Fagu Doligam, and Usman of Pogal Kunda .