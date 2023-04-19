5 patwar halqa offices inaugurated in Jammu

Jammu: To get first-hand account of the public grievances, Deputy Commissioner, Avny Lavasa today conducted an extensive tour of the Bhalwal block and listened to issues of locals.

Tehsildar, Druv Gupta; BDO, Johny Kumar along with PRIs, public delegations besides scores of individuals were present in the camp during which they apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the problems being faced by them in day to day life.

During the tour, the Deputy Commissioner inaugurated five Patwar Halqa offices at Dansal, Tarah, Kanyala, Kishenpur, Kharta.