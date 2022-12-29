5 persons die in Ramban, Doda, Reasi accidents

Ramban: Five persons died in four separate accidents in Ramban, Doda, and Reasi districts of Jammu division on Thursday.

Police said a car (JK04A 2330) rolled into a deep gorge in Kelamorh area of Ramban on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, resulting in the on-spot death of the driver.

Soon after the accident, rescue teams of the Police, SDRF, and Civil Quick Response Team reached the spot and retrieved the body from the gorge, and shifted it to the mortuary of District Hospital Ramban.

Police identified the deceased as Mudasir Ahmad Langno, 37, son of Noor Muhammad Langno of Dalgate, Srinagar.

SHO of Police Station Ramban, Inspector Sandeep Singh Charak said that after conducting a postmortem and other legal formalities, the body was handed over to the relatives of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussrat Islam advised the people driving on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to drive with utmost care, saying that there was no harm in reaching home late.

He said four accidents had been reported on the highway in the last five days.

In another accident, a scooter rider died on the Kashtigagh road of Doda.

Police said that a scooter (JK06B 2598) collided with a tempo traveller (JK06 6676) at Ziani in Kastigarh, resulting in the on-spot death of the scooter rider.