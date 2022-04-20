5 suspects picked up from Marheen along IB

Jammu: Police on Wednesday picked up five persons, involved in “suspicious activities”, from Marheen area along the International Border in Kathua district.

After preliminary investigation, later, two of them were brought to Jammu for verification.

“Nobody has been arrested. We will not share details at this point as they have been brought in just for the verification of some facts. Two persons have been sent to Jammu for verification,” SSP Kathua Ramesh Kotwal told Greater Kashmir.