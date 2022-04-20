5 suspects picked up from Marheen along IB

Jammu: Police on Wednesday picked up five persons, involved in “suspicious activities”, from Marheen area along the International Border in Kathua district.
After preliminary investigation, later, two of them were brought to Jammu for verification.
“Nobody has been arrested. We will not share details at this point as they have been brought in just for the verification of some facts. Two persons have been sent to Jammu for verification,” SSP Kathua Ramesh Kotwal told Greater Kashmir.
Earlier reports suggested that the police had detained five suspects from Marheen area along the International Border (IB) for questioning.
“Police had also recovered a bag containing some documents and five mobile phones from one of them. They were taken to Raj Bagh police station and after preliminary investigation, they were brought to Jammu for further investigation,” reports had added.