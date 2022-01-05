50 doctors re-deployed at DRDO Jammu

Jammu: J&K Health and Medical Education Department has temporarily re-deployed 50 doctors to the 500-bedded COVID19 hospital established by DRDO at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu amid a spike in the cases during the past few weeks.

“7 physicians, 10 anaesthetists, 5 paediatricians, 25 Medical Officers and 3 other doctors (Medical Officers) who were awaiting orders of posting in the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu have been redeployed,” an official said quoting the order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department.