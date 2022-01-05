50 doctors re-deployed at DRDO Jammu

Jammu: J&K Health and Medical Education Department has temporarily re-deployed 50 doctors to the 500-bedded COVID19 hospital established by DRDO at Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu amid a spike in the cases during the past few weeks.
“7 physicians, 10 anaesthetists, 5 paediatricians, 25 Medical Officers and 3 other doctors (Medical Officers) who were awaiting orders of posting in the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu have been redeployed,” an official said quoting the order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department.
As per order, the Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department Vivek Bharawaj has directed for the immediate re-deployment of doctors at the DRDO hospital.
“The doctors, who have been recalled recently from COVID hospital, Jammu vide Government order Number 704-JK (HME) of 2021 dated November 11, 2021 and are awaiting orders of posting in the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu, shall also report to Incharge Medical Superintendent, 500-bedded COVID hospital for further duties,” read the order.
“These doctors shall be deemed to have been relieved from their present place of postings and they shall report to the Incharge Medical Superintendent of 500-bedded COVID hospital, Jammu today for further duties,” the order further read.