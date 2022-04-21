500 kWp capacity rooftop solar power plant inaugurated in MAM College Jammu

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Science & Technology (S&T) Department, Alok Kumar today inaugurated 500 kWp capacity Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Power Plant at Maulana Azad Memorial (MAM) College here.
The Rooftop Solar Project at MAM College has been executed at a total project cost of Rs 2.75 crores which will generate a minimum of 7 lakh units of Green Energy and result in saving of around Rs 49.00 lakhs annually. The Green Energy Generated from the plant is equivalent to reduction of 700 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide annually.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary highlighted that the 500 kWp capacity Solar Power Plant is the largest Rooftop Solar Plant installed in J&K, by the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Gol’s Rooftop and Small Power Plant Scheme for Government Sector.
He added that under the Scheme, JAKEDA has installed a cumulative capacity of 8.59 MW of Rooftop Solar Power Plants on 81 Government Buildings across UT of J&K at a total project cost of Rs 48.59 crores.
The Principal Secretary exhorted upon the officers for proper maintenance of solar plant so that quality supply of electricity is made available to the college. He further suggested the officers to depute a dedicated person for timely cleaning of Solar Panels.
The Principal Secretary also encouraged the college officials to adopt the Solar Power in their domestic life and set example to others.
Among other present on the occasion were Additional Secretary, Science &Technology Department; CEO JAKEDA, Principal, MAM College, and other officers of JAKEDA and MAM College.