500 kWp capacity rooftop solar power plant inaugurated in MAM College Jammu

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary highlighted that the 500 kWp capacity Solar Power Plant is the largest Rooftop Solar Plant installed in J&K, by the Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Gol’s Rooftop and Small Power Plant Scheme for Government Sector.

He added that under the Scheme, JAKEDA has installed a cumulative capacity of 8.59 MW of Rooftop Solar Power Plants on 81 Government Buildings across UT of J&K at a total project cost of Rs 48.59 crores.