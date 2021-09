Samba: In an anti-encroachment drive 55 kanal state land and 3 kanal Khacharai land were retrieved in Ramgarh on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Samba, Anuradha Gupta constituted an anti-encroachment team that reached the spot Friday morning and pressed multiple JCB machines to remove several structures. The state land under Khasra No 316 in Dabuz Kaka Ramgarh measuring 55 kanal and 3 kanal Kahchari land was retrieved.