6 arrested in Samba

Samba: Six persons involved in illicit drug trade, crime against women, and timber smuggling in four different cases registered in Samba district Police Sunday arrested.

Police also seized Charas, opium straw, and timber from them.

The arrested accused persons were identified as Jagpal Singh, son of Jaimal Singh of Teda tehsil of Samba; Sumeer Kumar, son of Buchi Lal of Chakra Chak Parotian tehsil of Hiranagar, Kathua; Vinay Sharma, son of Girdhari Lal of Supwal, Samba; Om Parkash, son of Chajju Ram of Muthi Khurd Ghagwal, Samba; Anil and Deepak.

While the three accused Jagpal Singh, Anil, and Deepak were arrested under relevant sections of NDPS Act, Vinay and Om were arrested for assault on girl student and others. Sumeer was arrested for timber smuggling.

Four separate cases under FIR No 177/2023 under Section 8/15 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Samba, FIR No 172/2023 under Section 8, 15, 20, 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act of Police Station Samba, FIR No 56/2023 under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 26 of the Forest Act and FIR No 174/2023 under Section 307, 323, 147, and 148 of IPC were registered against them.