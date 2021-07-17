6 injured in Banihal accident

Banihal: Six passengers were injured after a passenger vehicle rolled down the Chamalwas-Neel link road near Levra in Banihal area on Saturday.

Police said that the six injured included five crockery sellers from Uttar Pradesh and a local driver.

Locals, Police and volunteers of Banihal rescued the injured and shifted them to Emergency Hospital Banihal from where four critically injured including the local driver have been shifted to GMC Anantnag.

The vehicle (JK19 5075) was on way to Banihal from far-flung Neel area of Banihal when it fell from the link road near Gujjar Basti Levra, some 9 km from Banihal.